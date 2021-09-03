'China Destroys Uyghurs, Taliban Intolerant Of Religions': Punjab CM Amarinder Slams Both

During his speech at Punjab Vidhan Sabha's special session, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that India continues to remain a pluralistic country that is home to almost every faith in the world. Talking about religious intolerance across the world, he said that China is oppressing Uyghur Muslims and the Taliban is intolerant of religions.

"India has unique cultural tradition. Our ancient texts have expressed the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the world is one family'...India continues to be a pluralistic country that has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world. This is what gives India its richness and cultural diversity," Singh said.

Quoting the teaching of Guru Tej Bahadur, that is to spread love and religious tolerance, Captain said, "The Chinese are destroying the Uyghurs because they are Islamic. Next to them is Afghanistan, which has an emerging power that doesn't accept religious tolerance in any form."

Religious intolerance in China and Afghanistan

China is home to around 11 million Uyghurs. Earlier, the European Parliament had observed that the Chinese administration was deliberately sending Uyghur women into forced abortions, sterilisation and intrauterine injections. However, China, on several occasions, has denied allegations of human rights abuses and forced labour. The US State Department estimated that since 2017, around two million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been passed through the camp system, which President Xi Jinping's government calls vocational training centres.

Since taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has started an offensive against minority communities. Multiple reports suggest that the terrorist organisation has massacred and tortured several members of the Hazara community. The Hazara Muslims generally practise Shia Islam and have faced discrimination and persecution in Sunni-dominated Afghanistan and Pakistan. During their last regime, the Taliban had also deprived women of their rights.