China Shields Terrorist Again; Blocks Proposal For UN Blacklist Of Hafiz Saeed's Son

Shielding a Pakistan-based terrorist once again, China put a hold on a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed.

Akhil Oka

Shielding a Pakistan-based terrorist once again, China put a technical hold on a proposal by India and the US to blacklist Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Talha Saeed. He is the son of LeT supremo and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. If the sanctions committee of the UNSC approves the listing, the terrorist will be subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Earlier on April 8, Hafiz Talha Saeed was declared a 'designated terrorist' by the Centre. As per a notification issued by the MHA, this action was against him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While only organizations could be designated as terror organizations earlier, the amendment to the UAPA in July 2019 empowered the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists. A senior LeT leader, who is head of the terror outfit's cleric wing, Hafiz Talha Saeed has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, planning and executing attacks by LeT in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan. According to the MHA, Saeed has been openly visiting LeT centres across Pakistan and propagated 'jihad' against India, Israel, the US and Indian interests in other countries during his sermons.

China's attempt to block terror designation

Incidentally, this is not the first time that China has attempted to shield Pakistan-based terrorists. In 2009, 2016 and 2017, it blocked India's proposal to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. He formed the JeM after being released by India in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999. The JeM is responsible for carrying out multiple terror attacks in India including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" as China lifted its veto.

However, China placed a hold on blacklisting 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki in June this year. Subsequently, it also blocked the move to blacklist LeT terrorists Sajid Mir and Shahid Mahmood. Taking a veiled dig at China during a UNSC meeting on September 22, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar opined, "Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very Chamber, when it comes to sanctioning some of the world’s most dreaded terrorists". 

