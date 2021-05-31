'China Trying To Build Infrastructure, Has Started Surveillance,' Confirms HP CM Thakur

In a key development, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur on Monday asserted that China is indeed trying to build up its infrastructure along the state border that aligns with Tibet, and has even started surveillance activities for the same. The statement of Thakur comes after his visit to the border areas at Samdo in Lahaul-Spiti district following reports of some construction activities, including those of roads near the border.

“It's true that China is trying to strengthen its infrastructure in our border area that aligns with Tibet, we will inform the Centre about it,” Thakur said. He added, "They (China) have also begun some surveillance activities via road at a height higher than ours.”

BJP vs Congress on China

Earlier, State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore had asserted that China is building concrete houses and roads along the state border and had showcased remorse over the 'inaction' of the state government over the same. This had not gone down well with state leader, Thakur, who refuting the claims, had stated that such claims on strategically important issues, such as the issue of China were 'unfortunate'.

"All these issues need not be discussed politically and Congress should understand this, " he said while urging Rathore to submit proof, like the exact location where the encroachment was made. Not giving full information about the issue, Jairam had stated. "I have visited the area and have observed many things and subsequently inputs would be placed before the Centre." He had further stated, "We need not speak much about the issue. Whatever information needs to be provided would be sent to Centre." Once again urging the Congress leader to not spread misinformation, he had concluded, "Security forces are guarding the borders strongly and such statements can lower their morale."

(Credit-ANI/PTI)