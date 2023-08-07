Chinese Goods Being Sold In Rahul's 'Mohabatt Ki Dukan': Anurag Thakur On Report Of Chinese Firms Funding Website

BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday charged that China, NewsClick website and Congress are linked to an "anti-India umblical cord" as he cited a news report which alleged that Chinese companies were funding the portal.

Addressing a press conference along with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the BJP headquarters here, Thakur charged that "Chinese goods are being sold in Rahul ji's fake 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'".

"If you see the funding network of NewsClick, it was funded by a foreigner Neville Roy Singham and he gets funds from China. This Neville Roy Singham has direct contact with the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese media company Maku Group," he said.

He said "foreign hands" behind the news portal were revealed in 2021.

"They present fake news in the name of free news. Congress and other parties are supporting them," he alleged.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey had in Lok Sabha raised the issue of a news report in the New York Times which claimed that NewsClick has received funding from Chinese firms and the money has been used to create an anti-India environment.

There was no immediate reaction available from the news portal or Congress.