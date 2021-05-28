'Chinese Mind, Italian Glasses': BJP Shares Kamal Nath's 'Bharat Mahaan Nahi Badnaam' Clip

Days after Kamal Nath’s ‘Mera Bharat COVID’ remark sparked row, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday shared another video where the senior Congress leader can be seen saying ‘India is not great but maligned’ ('Mera Bharat Mahaan nahi Badnaam') at the international level.

“India is not great but is maligned. Countries from across the world have put a ban on travel on Indians. I learnt from someone that the business of Indian taxi drivers in New York has taken a hit because people are refusing to ride in taxis,” said Kamal Nath, addressing Congress workers in a video tweeted by Vijayvargiya.

Reacting to the former Chief Minister’s remarks, the BJP leader said, “My country is great and will always be, but those who think with a Chinese mind and see through Italian glasses will not believe it.

“Goswami Tulsidas has described such people like – ‘Jako prabhu darun dukh dehi, so mati pahl haar lehi.’ Which means, people who are destined to face trouble, God takes away their intellect first,” Vijayvargiya added.

.@OfficeOfKNath जी मेरा भारत महान था, महान है और महान ही रहेगा लेकिन चीनी दिमाग से सोचने और इटालियन चश्मे से देखने वालों को यह नज़र नहीं आयेगा।



आप जैसों को तो गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी कहकर गये हैं

'जाको प्रभु दारुण दुःख देही, ताकि मति पहले हर लेही।' pic.twitter.com/OUw7BGuoyr — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) May 28, 2021

Prior to this, Kamal Nath had made headlines with his 'Aag Laga Do' and 'Indian Corona' remark, drawing strong reactions from the BJP, which termed it an attempt to defame the country.

'Congress has been defamed'

Referring to the recent video, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said such statements do not defame the country but the Congress party itself.

“The likes of Kamal Nath can only make such derogatory remarks on the directions of Rahul Gandhi. Congress has been defamed, not the country. Just a few days ago there was an attempt to defame India when he asked Congress workers ‘to set on fire’ (the farmers protest in order to attain justice). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that we defeat the pandemic but the efforts of Congress to defame India are unacceptable and condemnable,” Bhatia told Republic TV.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang also slammed Kamal Nath and demanded his removal from the Congress party. A man who has held the constitutional post for 50 years and served as the CM of a state, is making such remarks. There is nothing more shameful than this. Congress has become used to maligning the country. Congress resorts to such tactics in order to discredit the country at the international level, he said.