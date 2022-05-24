Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram To Return To India; Alleges 'witch Hunt'

Embroiled in allegations pertaining to the 'bribe for visa' scam, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that he was heading back to India from his visit to the UK and Europe. Asserting that he was not intimidated by the Central government, he vowed to continue to fight all 'motivated attempts' to target his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

"I firmly state that I am not associated with this visa issue directly, indirectly, vicariously, or even telepathically! The allegations against me by the CBI are ludicrous, to say the least. I categorically deny all of them," said the Congress leader.

He added, "I have no relationship whatsoever with any of the corporate entities mentioned in the FIR in which I have been named as an accused. I'm neither aware of them, nor have I ever been associated with them or any of their representatives in any manner. I say with certainty that I have never facilitated even a single Chinese national in their visa process, let alone 250. I also have no knowledge of the procedures, process, and formalities that need to be fulfilled in order to obtain visas related to project work in India.

Chidambaram further alleged that he had been raided six times in the last seven years, and government agencies had turned into a medium of fulfilling a party's 'political vendetta'. "I have full faith in the judiciary of our great country and trust the institution to stand by the truth. But if this is not harassment, not a witch hunt, then what is?" he asked.

Karti Chidambaram asked to join probe

This comes after Karti Chidambaram withdrew a plea seeking anticipatory bail plea in the case when a Delhi Court asked him to join the investigation within 16 hours after coming back to India. The CBI has registered a case against him, his chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, then the associate vice president of thermal power plant Talwandi Sabo Power, Bell Tools Limited, and unknown public servants in connection with a Rs 50 lakh alleged bribery case for clearing visas of Chinese nationals working at Punjab's Talwandi Sobo Power Ltd during the UPA government.

According to the CBI FIR, Makharia approached the Congress MP through his close associate Bhaskararaman and the two devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company's plant), in exchange for a bribe.

The incident reportedly took place in 2011 when P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister. A special type of visa called a Project visa was introduced in 2010 for the power and steel sector for which detailed guidelines were issued during P Chidambaram's tenure but there was no condition for the reissue of project visas, the CBI alleged.

(With agency inputs)