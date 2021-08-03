Chirag Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Following Caste Politics Amid Caste-specific Census Row

In yet another attack on Nitish Kumar, now-ousted Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supremo Chirag Paswan on Tuesday accused the Bihar Chief Minister of practising 'caste politics'. Looking back to the time when his father, Ram Vilas Paswan was sick, and hospitalized, he underlined that everybody 'from the President to the Prime Minister called and visited except Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, who as per him, said that 'he did not know'. He added that it was because of Ram Vilas Paswan's caste that he did not pay him a visit.

The statement of Chirag Paswan comes at a time Nitish Kumar is backing a caste-based census, contradicting the Centre. The Bihar Chief Minister, reminding the Central government of a resolution backing caste-based census passed in 2019 and February 2020 in Bihar, has asked to reconsider the BJP-led alliance to reconsider its decision. He has said that a caste-based census will help people gain benefits from schemes.

'Nitish Kumar contradicting Centre on issues a signal that he will change sides': Chirag

Chirag Paswan on Monday highlighted that Nitish Kumar's going against the BJP-led Central government on major issues recently is a 'signal' that he was on the track of entering into an alliance with the opposition. Reminiscing the day the 2020 election results were announced in Bihar, Chirag Paswan said, "Just a day after that I had conducted a press conference and in that pointed out that mid-term elections will soon take place in Bihar as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join hands with the opposition and try to be their face." Having said that, he added that with each passing day, he is working towards it by criticizing the government on various issues like the Pegasus row, population control, and Article 370 among others.

Bihar assembly election results

In the 2020 assembly elections of Bihar, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, with the BJP emerging as the dominant partner for the first time in about two decades. The JDU won 43 seats, and together the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD while the Congress and Left secured 19 and 16 seats respectively in the 243-member Assembly.

In spite of not getting a good number of seats, the JDU supremo was given the Chief Ministerial post but things have not been smooth in the NDA government. In the month of January, there were rumours that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was under 'a lot of pressure' in the NDA government and was contemplating switching to the Mahagathbandhan to 'work freely' for the development of the state. However, it was later refuted by the members of the alliance.

