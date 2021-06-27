'Chirag Can Pay Tribute To Father By Joining Fight Against Golwalkar's Thoughts': Tejashwi

Amid the political tension between Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and BJP-led NDA, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, June 27, reached out to Chirag Paswan for aligning with Opposition. Tejashwi Yadav said that Chirag Paswan can carry forward his father Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy by joining the 'existential fight' against RSS ideologue S Golwalkar's thought.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "the real tribute to him would be carrying forward his values and legacy and that is possible only when Chirag Paswan joins existential fight against Golwalkar's bunch of thoughts."

This latest development comes after Chirag Paswan publically expressed his disappointment with the BJP's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over his bitter feud with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras for control of Lok Janshakti Party. Not only this, but he had also alleged that the saffron party has 'disposed of' and 'abandoned' most of its old allies after coming to power in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav: 'RJD always stood by Ram Vilas Paswan'

Stating that his party has always stood by Ram Vilas Paswan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recounted that when the LJP did not even have a single MLA and Paswan had lost the election in 2009, it was Lalu Prasad Yadav who sent him to Rajya Sabha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) quota. Has anybody done or sacrificed so much for any other leader or party in the country, he asked.

"Our party has decided to celebrate Dalit messiah, Ram Vilas Ji’s birth anniversary to commemorate his contribution to the state, I think this itself is self-explanatory," Yadav said.

When asked about his call last week urging Chirag Paswan to quit the NDA, Tejashwi Yadav said the country is at a juncture where pro-Constitution, pro-democracy, pro-farmers, and pro-people forces are on one side and those antithetical to this ideology are on the other side. Remarking that late Ram Vilas Paswan was a socialist and a firm believer in the idea of social justice throughout his life, the RJD leader said that the LJ founder had also fought caste supremacy, poverty, and inequality during his political journey.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar, and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser, and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post' and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to make all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.

(Image: ANI)