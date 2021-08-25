'Chirag Forcibly Ousted Ram Vilas Paswan As LJP Chief & Humiliated Me': Pashupati Paras

Pashupati Paras, Union Minister and younger brother of late Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in a sensational allegation against his nephew Chirag Paswan asserted that in November 2019, Chirag forcibly compelled his father to step down from party Presidentship- a post which the late leader held ever since the formation of the party.

'Chirag forced Ram Vilas Paswan to step down': Pashupati Paras

Pashupati Paras in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network said, "I am revealing this for the first time that Chirag compelled Ram Vilas Paswan ji to step down as Party President, despite the fact that he was fit enough to discharge the duties. Chirag took the post forcibly, knowing the fact that he (Ram Vilas Paswan) was reluctant to relinquish the post." He added, "He could not have disappointed his son, and that is why he complied."

Pashupati Paras also alleged that Chirag was instrumental in removing him as LJP President of Bihar, a post which he held for close to two decades. Paras went on to say, "I was asked to quit as Party President for Bihar, despite the fact that the party won 6 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This action was taken against the wishes of my elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan, who was in tears. The differences started building from there."

'Chirag abused me for appreciating Nitish Kumar': Pashupati Paras

It is pertinent to mention here that things changed for the worse when Pashupati Paras, in an interview with Republic Media Network on October 16, 2020, praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's style of functioning and hailed him as "Vikash Purush", which infuriated Chirag. Chirag, during the course of the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha polls, held Nitish Kumar responsible for his ouster from the NDA and had fielded candidates against all 116 candidates to ensure their defeat.

Pashupati Paras, while revealing this for the first time, said that "After you took my interview in which I praised Nitish Kumar and hailed him as Vikash Purush, I was summoned by Chirag Paswan, and in front of my sister-in-law, I was told that while he was raising the issue that Nitish Kumar was corrupt and should be put in jail, you are praising him. Having said that, he threatened to sack me from the party for six years, using abusive language. He said 'aapke khoon aur mere khoon me antar hai. (There is a difference in our blood)' He made me cry and I was in tears and I was missing my elder brother".

Tussle in the LJP

In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies but the differences between Chirag and his uncle Pashupati Paras have been damaged beyond repair. Pashupati Paras removed Chirag as the LJP parliamentary party leader, with the support of five of the six LJP MPs. He has also become a Union Minister.

The family feud has stalled the political growth of Chirag Paswan, but through the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in Bihar, the former LJP supremo is trying his best to inherit the support base of the Paswan community, who supported Ram Vilas Paswan till his death, despite his changing political affiliations.