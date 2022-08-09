Soon after his press conference over Nitish Kumar's decision to desert the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, emphasised that the problems of the state are what should be discussed right now. He asserted that Nitish Kumar "did what he wanted to do" and again accused him of chasing his personal goals and ambitions rather than working for the betterment of Bihar.

#BREAKING | LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan speaks to Republic as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM and quits the NDA. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/bK5x75p5Fw pic.twitter.com/mQsTgBUiWv — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

Notably, this would mark Nitish Kumar's third alliance in the last eight years, as his party Janata Dal (United) was previously allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2015, before joining the NDA in 2017 and circling back to the RJD again this year. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Paswan recalled the prediction he made back after the 2020 state assembly elections, wherein he said that Nitish Kumar will very soon join the Mahagathbandhan with RJD.

"In 2020, I said that very soon Mukhyamantri Nitish Kumar Ji will change his alliance and will go back to Mahagathbandhan because his ambitions are much higher. He eventually wants himself to be projected as a Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 elections from the opposition's side and for these ambitions he has made this decision," the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader said. He also alleged that the reasons cited by Nitish Kumar for splitting with the BJP are just excuses for his personal ambitions.

Nitish Kumar had earlier stated that he is ending his coalition with the NDA because the BJP humiliated the members of the JD(U) and is trying to break the party at the behest of former Union Minister RCP Singh. Singh was a former JD(U) member but he quit the party a few days ago after allegations of corruption were levelled against him.

My Pradesh is dealing with drought issues: Paswan

During his interview with Republic Media Network, Paswan emphasised that the problems in Bihar such as unemployment and drought are something that should be discussed instead of what portfolios new leaders will get. "This is a time when we should be talking about the berozgaari (unemployment) issue. My Pradesh, my Kisan brothers are dealing with the problems of drought across the state. Rather than discussing and solving these issues, all we are discussing is who is going to get which portfolio," Paswan said.

When asked where he and his party LJP stand amid this political situation, he said it does not matter at this moment. "I have been very clear for the last one-and-a-half year, I am just focussing on my party, I am focussing on my organisational setup and my policies of 'Bihar first, Bihari first'," he said. Paswan also clarified that he is in no rush to be in alliance with any party and predicted another fallout of the forthcoming alliance in Bihar.

Image: Republic World