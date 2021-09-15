Chirag Paswan Addresses Rape Case Against Cousin Prince Raj: ‘Guilty Should Be Punished’

Breaking his silence on allegations against his cousin Prince Raj, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday, batted for a criminal investigation into the issue. Claiming that he had backed for a police probe since the beginning, he said that the guilty should be punished. He also acknowledged that he knew about the issue and had an FIR filed against him for the same.

Chirag Pawan: 'Guilty should be punished'

I heard both sides in Jan but I'm not investigating authority to take any decision. I suggested, they should go to police &report the incident & let the matter be probed. I'm still in favour of bringing accused to justice: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on FIR against LJP MP Prince Raj pic.twitter.com/FpPkKodn9R — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

On Tuesday, Prince Raj Paswan has moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in a sexual assault case against him. Paswan, an MP from Samastipur in Bihar has been booked by the Delhi Police under charges of rape. The plea claims that the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting money and blackmailing Paswan and a case had already been filed in that regard earlier, in which the woman and her associate were granted anticipatory bail.

Prince Raj accused of sexually assaulting party worker

Prince Raj - the Lok Sabha MP had met with the victim for the first time in January 2020 who had also joined the Lok Janshakti Party in 2019. According to the police, they both had met each other at the Western Court, Janpath, Delhi where the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim after sedating her through a drink. The Samastipur MP later allegedly threatened the victim after making a video of the crime.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim, the accused regularly visited her house and after sensing the victim's attempts to get out of the bounded relation, started tormenting her. The FIR copy also stated that the victim also met with senior party leader Chirag Paswan and informed him regarding the issue. The 38-year-old LJP scion also convinced her to solve the entire matter amicably, but in vain.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt while Chirag was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail'. The LJP scion was was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president. In response, Chirag Paswan sacked the 5 rebel MPs from the party. The Delhi High Court dismissed Chirag's plea challenging Paras' appointment as legislative chief. While BJP has been silent on the issue, Paras has been inducted as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries - a post previously held by Ram Vilas Paswan.