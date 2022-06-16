Chirag Paswan Asserts LJP's Support In Presidential Election 'will Depend On Candidate'

Shortly after the announcement of the upcoming Presidential Election by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP) supremo Chirag Paswan stated that his party will vote for the candidate who will contribute to the country's development.

After meeting the Bihar governor to apprise about the situation of the farmers in the state, Chirag Paswan chief interacted with reporters and said, "Currently the party has not that numbers where it can play a role in choosing the next President. But being a political party that got 6% of votes in Bihar and the trust of the people over the last 25 years, we will support a candidate who will contribute to the nation’s development. The names of the candidates are yet to come. Whether there will be a single joint candidate or different candidates by ruling and opposition parties, our party's votes will depend on the candidate." Paswan also added that in recent times, the President's office is shown as a dummy's office.

Opposition leaders huddle in Delhi

Voting to elect the 15th President of India will be held on July 18 as the term of incumbent Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24. The last day for filing a nomination is June 29 and scrutiny of the nominations will take place on June 30.

During a meeting convened by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, key Opposition leaders adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. As per sources, the Opposition parties are mulling two names -- National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, after NCP president Sharad Pawar declined to contest.

As many as 17 parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, NCP, and the Left parties attended the over two-hour-long meeting called by Banerjee in New Delhi, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, TRS, and BJD skipped it. Leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), IUML, RLD, RSP, and the JMM were among those present

Presidential election 2022

After the announcement of the presidential polls, all the political parties are gearing up to tie up an alliance with each other to elect their candidate. In the current scenario, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has about 5.26 lakh votes in total which is roughly about 49 per cent of the total vote. This means that NDA will need 1% more votes to get its candidate elected for the President. And to do this, the NDA just needs one of these parties: YSRCP or BJD or AIADMK to back its candidate. It is pertinent to mention that all of these three parties had supported NDA's 2017 President candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Notably, the Jaggan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP has already been on board with NDA for the presidential elections making it easier for the NDA to secure its candidate's victory.

Whereas on the opposition side, Congress has about 10 per cent of the total votes and UPA including the Grand Old Party has over 25% of the votes. If added the rest of the opposition's votes, the tally will only see an up of 10%, making the entire poll of opposition votes share to 35%.