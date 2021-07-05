Chirag Paswan Breaks Down Kicking Off 'Aashirvad' Yatra: 'I Am A Lion's Son, Will Fight'

Kicking off his 'Aashirvad Yatra' across Bihar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan got emotional on Monday at the book launch of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, on his birth anniversary. Lamenting the fallout with his uncle and cousins, Paswan said that he was 'a lion's son who was not afraid to fight'. Stating that he had no other agenda for his 'Aashirvaad Yatra' than seek the blessings of Bihar's people.

Chirag Paswan: 'I am a lion's son'

I am beginning Ashirvad yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me: LJP leader Chirag Paswan pic.twitter.com/yBljLclqJO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

"I am beginning Ashirvad yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," added Paswan. The 38-year-old Lok Sabha MP also shared a heartfelt post on his father to mark his first birth anniversary since his demise.

Recently, Chirag Paswan, who had dubbed himself as the 'PM's Hanuman' had lamented over PM Modi's silence over the LJP family feud. He said that 'Time will tell how long Lord Ram will be silent as Hanuman gets slaughtered', while speaking to reporters in Delhi. Paswan has also threatened to go to court if his uncle is made a cabinet minister by the Modi govt as several reports have speculated that Paras is to be given the Cabinet post which Ram Vilas Paswan held. . Paswan has made overtures to RJD scion Tejashwi, fondly remembering Lalu Yadav-Ram Vilas Paswan's bond.

LJP's Central Parliamentary Board has passed a resolution tating that Chirag Paswan will continue to be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, countering his uncle - Pashupati Paras and the 4 LJP MPs. Furthermore, the board authorized Paswan as the party president to take all necessary decisions in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, civic polls in Delhi, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu. Paswan is set to tour all districts of Bihar on his 'Aashirvaad Yatra' from July 5.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.