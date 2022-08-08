Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan hit out at Janata Dal (United) on Monday, daring the party to contest elections without the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Mahagatbandhan. Speaking to Republic TV, Paswan dubbed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a 'habitual turncoat' and dared him to call for midterm polls.

On JD(U) national president Lalan Singh's 'Chirag model' jibe at former Union Minister RCP Singh, Paswan said, "What is the Chirag model, and who is creating these models 1 and 2? Janata Dal (United) needs to stop using my name to criticize BJP. Go directly to the PM and sort the issues. Wasn't Upendra Kushwaha a Chirag Paswan model as well? Chirag Paswan is no one else but Ram Vilas Paswan's model."

His remarks came after Lalan Singh alleged that another 'Chirag (Paswan) model' was being prepared to orchestrate the downfall of the party, and affirmed that all such attempts would be destroyed by the Bihar CM. Notably, in the 2020 Bihar elections, Paswan, who then headed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) pitted candidates against all JD(U) nominees. While it managed to bag just only one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, a closer look at its performance suggested that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

Firing a challenge to Kumar Chirag Paswan said, "This BJP-JD(U) government will not last too long, they have ideological differences. JD(U) should go for midterm polls, for once he (Nitish Kumar) should contest elections alone. Nitish Kumar is a habitual turncoat. He should dare to call for elections and contest alone."

Clarifying his position amid the political churn he said, "I am not joining hands with anyone. When elections are around, I will take a call."

RCP Singh's resignation triggers political turmoil in Bihar

Sources have told Republic TV that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid the BJP-JD(U) rift. JD(U) has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs, and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 ostensibly to discuss the caste census issue. As RJD MLAs are also meeting on Tuesday at 9 am, speculation is rife about the possibility of JD(U)'s return to the Mahagatbandhan.

The friction between Nitish Kumar's party and BJP increased over the corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh, who resigned from the party after a showcause notice was issued to him. After announcing his resignation from JD(U) on Sunday, Singh dubbed the party a sinking ship.