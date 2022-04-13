Chirag Paswan Concerned Over Bomb Attack At Nitish Kumar's Jansabha Venue; Urges Probe

Lok Janshakti Party (R) supremo Chirag Paswan on Wednesday condemned the bomb attack that transpired near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site, expressing concern over the repeated incidents. Paswan noted that this was the second such attack on the Chief Minister in a month, and urged an investigation into the matter.

"There is repeated negligence, investigation should be done in the matter. This is the second attack on him (CM Nitish Kumar) within a month. It's a matter of concern and I condemn it," said Chirag Paswan.

In a shocking incident, a bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' location in Nalanda on Tuesday, April 12. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, damage from the alleged crude bomb was seen. A small hole was seen on the carpet of the 'Jansabha' site, where the bomb reportedly fell. The police have detained one person in connection with the incident.

Nitish Kumar attacked in Patna

Notably, this development comes days after the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. On March 21, Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in person in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. In the visuals which went viral on social media, CM Nitish Kumar was seen offering a floral tribute to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji when a person rushing from behind attempted to punch him in the face. The man was immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Hours after being attacked, the CM stated that he would not press charges against the man responsible for the incident. According to an official release of the Bihar Government, the investigation has revealed that the attacker is mentally unstable.

"After talking to the attacker, it was found that the man is mentally retarded. His family has informed that his mental state is not stable. Two years ago, Chotu jumped off the terrace of a 2-storey building and has also attempted suicide by hanging in the past. His wife has left him, and taken his children along with her. Keeping all these factors in mind, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed that no legal action be taken against him, and instead, assistance be given to him for his medical treatment," the Bihar Government's release read.