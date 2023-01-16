Chirag Paswan Condemns Bihar Education Min's Ramcharitmanas Remark, Demands His Removal

Following the objectionable remarks about 'Ramcharitmanas' by the Bihar Education minister Chandrashekhar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday, January 15 condemned his statement and demanded his immediate removal. In a shocking statement on January 11, Chandrashekhar stoked controversy by stating epic Hindu religious scripture 'Ramcharitmanas' “spreads hatred in society”.

Condemning the minister for his remarks Paswan said, “There are conflicts within the coalition government. Ramacharitmanas or be it any ‘dharma-granth’ (religious scripture), there is no scope for debate over it. This is related to the religious beliefs of crores of people."

'Conflicts within coalition government': Paswan

There are many important and pressing issues to be discussed and debated stated Paswan referring to the farmer issue and the student's protest, “In a state where students are protesting over CTET-BTET exams, should this be a topic of discussion or the Ramcharitmanas? The forces are assaulting the farmers in Buxar, shouldn’t that be debated?.”

Son of the late Ramvilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan criticised the coalition government of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) the ruling state government is unclear about their intentions and policies. There is conflict within the state government he said, “There are conflicts within the coalition. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do. If the Chief Minister says he disagrees with his minister’s statement, does he not have the power to remove him? Why is he not conducting an investigation?”

He also went to the extent of expressing the possibility of a midterm election in the state, “These conflicts within the government make it obvious that midterm elections are ahead.”

'Is it an issue?': Bihar Dy CM

Rather than discussing issues like price rise, unemployment, etc, there is an attempt to draw the attention of the people away said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, "We talk about the real issues. Why is nobody talking about price rises? Why is nobody talking about unemployment? This is just an attempt by the BJP to deflect attention from real issues."

As a mark of opposition JDU's Neeraj Kumar among others recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna. "I came here out of devotion...All I would like to request is - to respect Ram and Rahim by remembering the words and acts of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi," Neeraj Kumar said, in a conversation with the media.

Image: ANI