Chirag Paswan Desperate To Invite Bihar CM To Father Ram Vilas Paswan's Death Anniversary

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that he was desperately seeking an appointment with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whom he wanted to invite for the 'barsi' (event marking the first death anniversary) of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Jamui MP told reporters that he was willing to call on the chief minister 'even in the thick of the night or early tomorrow morning' and expressed hope that the latter would grace the function in view of the cordial relations Kumar shared with his deceased father.

"I would also like to appeal to the chief minister through the media, please do come. You may be angry with me and you might not like to bless me. But you shared excellent relations with my father who remained friends with all in Bihar during his political career that spanned over five decades," he said.

Notably, Chirag had burnt his bridges with Kumar ahead of the assembly polls last year when he pulled out of the NDA vowing to defeat the JD(U) leader against whom he levelled many accusations, including 'misbehaviour' with his late father.

While the JD(U) shrunk as a result of the politics of brinkmanship, Chirag himself has ended up being sidelined in the party founded by his father on account of a split that followed the revolt of his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and cousin Prince Raj.

Moreover, the BJP, to which Chirag has been proclaiming his loyalty, likening himself to Hanuman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lord Rama, also appears to have been miffed with the volatile young leader whom it suspects of hobnobbing with the opposition RJD.

Replying to a query, Chirag said that he was looking forward to Paras, now a Union minister, attending Sunday's function.

"We may have our differences but after the death of my father, he is my guardian in the family," said Chirag about his uncle with whom he is locked in a legal battle to retain control on the party and its symbol.

