Didn't Become Orphan When Father Died, Became Orphan When Uncle Betrayed Me: Chirag Paswan

On Sunday, Chirag Paswan addressed the media after he held a meeting of the party's working committee in Delhi where the members decided that the 5 rebel MPs from the party be sacked. In an important move, the Paswan camp also opposed Paras' claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission. Chirag Paswan further went out to claim that suspended members elected his uncle and the whole process was illegal. He further added that only 9 out of the 75 National Executive members attended the meeting to elect Pashupati Paras as LJP's President.

Amid feud in the LJP, Chirag Paswan noted that the whole scenario saddens him as he is fighting against his own family. Chirag further emphasized the principles which his father taught him, noting that he will remain subtle throughout his battle against uncle Pashupati Paras and in no situation will humiliate him.

Chirag Paswan affirmed that he will win this battle, "I did not become an orphan when my father died, but I became one when my uncle betrayed me. But at the National Executive meeting, my brothers and seniors said they are all with me, so I am not alone in this battle. I am 100% sure I will win."

Chirag Paswan appeals to PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to Ram Vilas Paswan

In another important development, Chirag Paswan has also appealed to PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to his late father and senior political leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan on 'Ashirwaad Yatra'

Chirag Paswan also announced that he will undertake a 'Ashirwaad Yatra' in Bihar on July 5. The date holds significance as his late father's birthday is celebrated on July 5. He further added thet the yatra will start from Hajipur .

Paswan challenges the outcome of meeting with LS Speaker

Following the Lower House Secretariat's formal decision to appoint Paras, Kaiser, and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip respectively on June 14, Chirag Paswan demanded a review citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval.

Speaking on Paswan's demand, the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan said, "Chirag requested the Speaker to review his decision. Speaker told him that the party’s constitution is different from the country's and as per rules, the right decision has been taken"

Image Source- Republic World