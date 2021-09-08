Chirag Paswan Invites Tejashwi Yadav To Father's Death Anniversary; Hints At Alliance

As a year passes since the passing of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan met with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday to invite him to his father's 'Barkhi' event. Paswan is also set to meet RJD chief Lalu Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to invite them for the same. Tejashwi has already agreed to attend the event.

Chirag Paswan meets Tejashwi

"I have met Tejashwi Yadav to invite him to 'Barkhi' of my father, to be held on Sept 12. I will also meet Lalu Prasad Yadav tomorrow in Delhi. My aim is to invite everyone who has worked with him to pay their tributes. I hope to meet the CM as well," said Paswan.

When asked about joining hands with Tejashwi as per Lalu Yadav's wishes, Paswan said, "If Lalu Yadav ji has said, who am I to add to it?", hinting at an LJP-RJD alliance. Chirag Paswan, who has now been told to vacate his Delhi govt bungalow, said, "The day I will get eviction notice I will vacate it". Paswan, who recently concluded his 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' across Bihar, has been approached by RJD to join or ally with them.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. The Delhi High Court dismissed Chirag's plea challenging Paras' appointment as legislative chief. While BJP has been silent on the issue, Paras has been inducted as the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries - a post previously held by Ram Vilas Paswan.