Chirag Paswan Lashes Out At LJP President Pashupati Kumar, Says 'greed' Weakened Party

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday took a jibe at LJP national president Pashupati Kumar Paras and said that the greed of some leaders has weakened the party's movement which was aimed towards uplifting the deprived people in society. His remarks came after the party symbol of Lok Janshakti Party was frozen by the Election Commission of India on Saturday amid the growing tussle between Pawan and Paras.

In a series of tweets, Paswan wrote, "My father started a movement across the country to raise the voice of the deprived society. LJP became the voice of that movement. But, due to some leaders who were caught in the greed of power, the voice of my father's movement has weakened."

वंचित समाज की आवाज़ को देशभर में पिताजी ने आंदोलन बनाया। उस आंदोलन की मुखर आवाज़ बनी लोजपा। लेकिन सत्ता के लोभ में फंस चुके कुछ सहयात्रियों ने ही पिताजी के आंदोलन की आवाज़ को कमज़ोर कर दिया। आयोग का ये अंतरिम फैसला है। हमारे तर्कों को जगह मिली है। लोजपा की हुंकार कायम रहेगी। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2021

Speaking on the decision of the election commission, he further added, "This is an interim decision of the commission. Our arguments have got their place. The slogan of LJP will continue."

भयंकर कुचक्र के तहत लोजपा को खंडित करने की मुहिम जारी है। पिताजी के 5 दशकों के परिश्रम को बर्बाद करने में बिहार के सत्तालोलुपों का साथ अपनो ने भी दिया। पिताजी के संकल्पों को विराम देने की इस कोशिश को सफल नहीं होने देंगे। साथियों और समर्थकों से वादा है - जीत लोजपा की ही होगी। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 3, 2021

In another tweet, Paswan added that a campaign is going on to break the LJP under a terrible conspiracy.

Election Commission freezes LJP symbol

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) froze the name and the symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party. The ECI said that neither now-ousted chief Chirag Paswan nor his uncle and the new chief of the party Pashupati Paras will be permitted to use the name or symbol of LJP. As an interim measure, the ECI has asked both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras to choose the names and the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups.

This comes at a time when the nomination for two Assembly by-polls seats- Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga, Bihar is still underway. The by-polls for the two Assembly seats are scheduled for October 30. The results of the same will be announced on November 2.

