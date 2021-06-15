'Chirag Paswan Made A Big Blunder In Bihar Politics': LJP MP Backs Pashupati Kumar Paras

Bihar politics is going through turmoil as the young leader and son of Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan is sacked by his own uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras along with five other MPs on Tuesday. Citing the development, MP Chaudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser said that Chirag Paswan lacks experience and has made a big blunder in the Bihar elections. He claimed that the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan was unable to grasp the pulse of Bihar politics and the party paid the price of his mistakes in the last Assembly polls.

In the wake of such political developments, Kaiser reached Patna from Delhi, and while interacting with media persons he said, "Chirag made a big blunder in Bihar elections. While remaining in NDA he worked against JDU, which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. That is why we decided to change the leadership. Chirag lacks experience so we supported Pashupati Kumar Paras."

Kaiser further asserted that there is no rift with LJP, he said that Chirag failed to understand Bihar politics, and for that, the entire party had to bear the brunt. He further wished Chirag best wishes to overcome the current situation and move forward to become a big leader. Kaiser was also asked about Lalan Singh's role in creating a rift within LJP. Answering the question, Kaiser said, "There is no rift in the party at the behest of Lalan Singh. We met Lalan Singh at Veena Singh's house. We want Chirag Paswan to be with us. Who will be the next president of LJP will be decided in the meeting of the National Executive."

Chirag Paswan- no more LJP's National President

Following an emergency meeting between five Lok Janshakti Party MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP's National President. The incident is taking place notably after a year of the demise of Lok Janashakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. Facing opposition from within the party, Chirag Paswan took to his Twitter handle and said, "I tried but failed to keep this party intact which was made by my father and my family. Party is like a mother and the mother should not be cheated. In a democracy, the public is paramount. I thank the people who have kept faith in the party."

Recent events also witnessed protests in Bihar against Pashupati Kumar Paras, noting that Sharvan Kuma, LJP leader said, "Those who are protesting against Pashupati Kumar Paras are bad elements who had entered the party after Ram Vila Paswan's death. They will be removed soon. I am not calling Chirag Paswan a bad element". The statement was given addressing the protests drawn out by Chirag Paswan's supporters, reportedly black ink was smeared on the posters of five LJP MPs outside the party's office in Patna.

Five mutineers of LJP sacked by Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan released an official statement where he noted that more than 80 percent of National Executive members participated in the LJP meeting convened by him. Secretary-General Abdul Khaliq brought the resolution to suspend all 5 MPs. The five MPs who have been sacked by Chirag Paswan include his uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj (Pashupati's son), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, and Chandan Singh. It is to be noted that Pashupati Paras and Chirag Paswan both held their separate National Executive meetings. LJP's Raju Tiwari speaking to Republic claimed that a total of 32 members out of 38 of the parliamentary board are supporting Chirag Paswan. However, 5 out of 6 LJP Lok Sabha MPs (the exception being Chirag Paswan) have already deposed him as the party's leader in the house.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- Twitter-@mehboob_kaiser/ANI