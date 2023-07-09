Chirag Paswan Meets Nityanand Rai, LJP Authorises Former To Take Call On Alliance

Chirag Paswan, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), held a meeting on Sunday, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai in Patna. This meeting took place just hours before the crucial gathering of LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders, where they discussed the formation of alliances in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Speaking to reporters about his meeting with Chirag, Nityanand Rai highlighted the longstanding relationship between LJP and BJP. He stated, "We share a long-standing relationship, and it will always remain. Whenever we meet, it is a pleasant conversation, and it happened today as well. BJP and Ram Vilas have worked to serve the nation. There was never any dispute nor any differences with Chirag."

Rai took the opportunity to criticise the Mahagathbandhan, the grand alliance of opposition parties. "The Mahagathbandhan is concerned about the Prime Minister's work. Internal conflicts within the Mahagathbandhan are causing clashes. Opposition leaders are attempting to unite, but the people of the country have already united for the Prime Minister... The public does not support those who promote corrupt practices. Opposition parties are united only for corruption, there is no unity for the people," he said.

Asserting confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nityanand Rai declared, "It is 100 per cent sure that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India in the next term too."

Chirag Pawan to take decision on alliance

Following the meeting with MoS Nityanand Rai, Chirag Paswan conducted a gathering of the party's national and state office bearers in the Patna office. The primary agenda was to discuss and strategize the formation of alliances for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state elections. According to the party, all the officials unanimously authorised Chirag to make any decision regarding the alliance.

"Party leaders today have authorised me to take any decision regarding forming an alliance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also state elections," Paswan told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention that currently the LJP is divided into two factions: one led by Chirag and the other led by Pashupati Paras. The split occurred following the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020. After Paswan's passing, his son Chirag took over the leadership of the party. However, internal disagreements and conflicts emerged, leading to a factional divide.

Pashupati Paras, who is the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan and also a Member of Parliament and Minister in the Modi cabinet, has gained support from a significant number of LJP leaders and members. The Paras-led faction has already aligned itself with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Considering the historical association with the BJP and his opposition to Nitish Kumar and Congress, Chirag Paswan is also likely to join the NDA for the upcoming polls.