Chirag Paswan Meets Om Birla, Says He 'assured To Reconsider' LJP President Decision

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday arrived at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's residence and had a meeting over his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras' election as the national president in Patna by the rebel faction of LJP. After the meeting, Chirag addressed the media and stated that he has conveyed all the facts to the LS Speaker and urged him to review his decision of accepting a suspended MP as leader of LJP. On Thursday, the rebel group of the LJP elected Pashupati Kumar Paras as a new party president.

Opposing the decision, Chirag Paswan had earlier written a letter to LS Speaker Om Birla and stated he was not aware of their party's constitution and that is why he declared his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the Leader of the parliamentary party.

'This is illegal & unconstitutional': Chirag Paswan

"I conveyed to him (LS Speaker Om Birla) the facts & urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. This is illegal & our party's constitution doesn't allow this," said Chirag Paswan.

I conveyed to him (LS Speaker Om Birla) the facts & urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha. This is illegal & our party's constitution doesn't allow this: LJP leader Chirag Paswan pic.twitter.com/GEG0KRDJtw — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

'LS assured to reconsider the decision': Chirag Paswan

He further asserted that any changes in the party need the approval of the central parliamentary board. The speaker has assured to reconsider the decision in light of the new facts, he added.

"LJP constitution clearly states that any change taking place in Assembly/Parliament needs to be approved by the central parliamentary board. He listened to us very carefully & assured us to reconsider the decision in light of the new facts put forward by us," said Chirag Paswan.

New Delhi: MP Chirag Paswan and some other leaders of Lok Janshakti Party's faction led by him arrive at the residence of Lok Sabha Spaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/KyvwHrTlQr — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Om Birla Justifies Pashupati Paras' Election As LJP President

Putting to rest the constitutional-unconstitutional debate going on in the LJP, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that Parliament does not run by any political party's constitution. He said that choosing a parliamentary party leader is an internal matter of political parties. If a party follows the due procedure to chose the parliamentary party leader and the chief whip submits a letter informing the same, then the decision is to be recorded. The decision (of recording Pasupati Kumar Paras as the parliamentary party of LJP) was appropriate as there were signatures of five MPs and the letter of the chief whip.

"He (Chirag Paswan) submitted a letter claiming he is the national president. he mentioned his points regarding his party's constitution. Let me make clear, the Parliament does not run on any party's constitution" said Birla on being asked about reconsidering the decision on this matter.

