Chirag Paswan Opines On BJP's Assembly Elections Victory; Calls Out Congress Infighting

Lok Janshakti Party chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Thursday spoke about BJP's resounding victory in the Assembly elections. Paswan opined that the saffron party's performance in Assembly elections, except in Punjab is on "expected lines". He added that the BJP has emerged stronger while its main rival, the Congress party lost in Punjab due to the internal rifts within the party. Moreover, he remarked that the results indicate that the BJP is performing "practically well".

In addition, he also said that he accepts the verdict of the people and that the winning party should work for the welfare of the people, while reiterating that the grand old party should have performed better. He concluded his remarks and avered that internal fights have damaged the Congress.

"The election results in five state assemblies indicate that the BJP is performing practically well" except in Punjab. The BJP is bouncing back strongly and I respect the verdict of the people. Whichever party comes to power, it should work for the welfare of the people," said Chirag Paswan "The Congress has lost badly and the credit goes to internal fighting. The party could have performed even better in Uttarkhand but the internal fights have damaged the Congress," Paswan added

BJP wins in four states

The BJP emerged victorious in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. However, it just bagged two seats in Punjab which has been sweeped by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP along with its allies are leading on 275 seats as compared to Samajwadi Party's 123. The saffron party has a vote share of 41.9 per cent. Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, the saffron party is leading on 47 Assembly seats, thereby having a comfortable majority.

In addition, it also won 20 seats in Goa, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly. BJP leader and party Goa in charge also revealed that the BJP IS confident of getting the support from the MGP as both the parties are "ideologically aligned". The MGP won two seats in the Goa Assembly polls. As for Manipur, the BJP won 20 seats in the state. Incumbent Chief Minister Biren Singh announced that the party will take some time to stake claim to form the government and that its leadership will decide on the CM face.