Chirag Paswan Questions PM's Silence On LJP Feud; Will Go To Court If Uncle Made Minister

Lamenting over PM Modi's silence over the LJP family feud, Chirag Paswan, who had dubbed himself as the 'PM's Hanuman' on Sunday, said that 'Time will tell how long Lord Ram will be silent as Hanuman gets slaughtered'. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Paswan quoted another epic - Mahabharat, saying 'How many ever Chakravyuh is designed, Abhimanyu will not be killed today', referring to his ongoing feud with uncle Pashupati Paras for the leadership of the party. Paswan also threatened to go to court if his uncle is made a cabinet minister by the Modi govt.

Chirag Paswan: 'Time will tell how long Ram is silent'

"Time will tell how long Ram will remain silent as Hanuman is being killed. If Pashaupati ji becomes a (Central) minister, my wishes to him. But if he does that from LJP's quota, I will go to court," said the LJP president. Paswan has made overtures to RJD scion Tejashwi, fondly remembering Lalu Yadav-Ram Vilas Paswan's bond.

Expressing sorrow over the rift with his uncle, Chirag Paswan said, "I am completely ready for a fight. But my uncle never told me what was the issue. I am like his son, he has the right to drag me by my ear and make me listen. I have 95% of the party's support with me. I am ready to go to court this week."

Paswan also expressed his wish that his mother must join politics. Talking about his upcoming Aashirwad Yatra from Hajipur - his uncle's constituency, he said, "I have no one's blessings except my mother's. So I will go among the people and take their blessings. My fight is for 12 crore Bihari people." LJP's Central Parliamentary Board has passed a resolution tating that Chirag Paswan will continue to be the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, countering his uncle - Pashupati Paras and the 4 LJP MPs. Furthermore, the board authorized Paswan as the party president to take all necessary decisions in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, civic polls in Delhi, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.