Chirag Paswan Remembers Late Father Ram Vilas Paswan On Birth Anniversary Amid LJP Rift

Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan remembered his late veteran father Ram Vilas Paswan on the occasion of his birthday. Chirag Paswan, in his birthday message, promised his late father that he will 'fight' the current 'difficult situation'. The message came at a time when LJP is facing a political feud as five MPs including family members- Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion.

"I am trying my best to fulfill the promise given to you," wrote Chirag Paswan in Hindi.

Happy Birthday Papa Ji

आप की बहुत याद आती है।मैं आप को दिए वादे को पूरा करने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहा हूँ।आप जहां कहीं भी हैं मुझे इस कठिन परिस्तिथि में लड़ते देख आप भी दुखी होंगे।आप ही का बेटा हूँ , हार नहीं मानूँगा। मैं जानता हूँ आपका आशीर्वाद हमेशा मेरे साथ है।

Love You Papa Ji pic.twitter.com/llNN3veY2D — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Chirag has also announced an "aashirvaad yatra" from today to mark the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, from Hajipur in Bihar. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in an interview with PTI, had informed that his party will be celebrating "Dalit messiah" Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary to honour his contribution to the state.

Ram Vilas Paswan's dismissal

On October 8, 2020, taking it to Twitter son Chirag Paswan had confirmed that Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away at a hospital in the national capital. The veteran political leader hailing from Bihar was hospitalized as he had undergone heart surgery on October 4. Several Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, and others had expressed deep condolences over the 74-year-old parliamentarian's dismissal.

Ram Vilas Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. His first foray into electoral politics was successful after he was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in both UPA as well as NDA regimes. On June 28, 2019, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

LJP's family feud

Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's government in an interview with Republic TV. Later, the feud got the spotlight when 5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle, cousin and others voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval.