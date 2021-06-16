Chirag Paswan Removed As LJP Chief: What Does It Mean For Him And The Party?

In a massive setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, his uncle - Pashupati Paras was elected as the LJP legislative chief on Monday. What does it mean for the Paswan scion - Chirag Paswan and the LJP that stares at internal rumblings and infighting. What does it mean for the party that was earlier headed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan? Watch the video as Republic breaks it down.