Last Updated:

Chirag Paswan Removed As LJP Chief: What Does It Mean For Him And The Party?

In a massive setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, his uncle - Pashupati Paras was elected as the LJP legislative chief on Monday.

Written By
Sucherita Kukreti

Image Credits: Republic World


In a massive setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan, his uncle - Pashupati Paras was elected as the LJP legislative chief on Monday. What does it mean for the Paswan scion - Chirag Paswan and the LJP that stares at internal rumblings and infighting. What does it mean for the party that was earlier headed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan? Watch the video as Republic breaks it down. 

READ | LJP MP confirms 'Pashupati Kumar Paras as party chief'' plan; 2nd blow for Chirag Paswan
READ | Sacked Chirag Paswan sacks 5 mutineer MPs & uncle right back in desperate LJP tug-of-war
READ | 'Chirag Paswan made a big blunder in Bihar politics': LJP MP backs Pashupati Kumar Paras
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND