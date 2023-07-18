Chirag Paswan Returns To NDA Ahead Of 2024 Polls; JP Nadda Says 'Welcome To The Family'

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Monday returned to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a day before BJP is scheduled to hold a meeting with the allies in New Delhi. Paswan's decision came shortly after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national President JP Nadda. Notably, Chirag was earlier part of NDA but he left due to disagreements with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was earlier an ally of the BJP. Following this, an internal tussle erupted between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Chirag Paswan joins NDA

"Welcome to the NDA family", said BJP chief Nadda as he informed about the LJP leader returning to NDA before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, Paswan claimed of having had positive discussions with Amit Shah in connection with the alliance.

JP Nadda on Saturday, had written a letter to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief inviting him to the NDA meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18. The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which 38 political parties have confirmed to participate. The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi's leadership.

LJP internal tussle

Due to an internal political feud, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faced a massive setback after five of the six MPs in the Lok Sabha revolted against Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Ram Vilas Paswan as party chief which caused a stir in Bihar politics.

In June 2021, the five MPs met Speaker Om Birla with a letter. In the letter to the Speaker, there were minutes of the LJP Parliamentary party meeting, in which it was 'unanimously' decided that Chirag Paswan would be replaced by Paras as the Parliamentary party leader of the LJP. Accepting the letter, Om Birla declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Later, Chirag Paswan had written to Om Birla stating that the declaration of Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the House was against the provision of the Constitution. He had also approached PM Modi, whom he often referred to as his 'Ram' while calling himself 'Hanuman', but when no help was extended, he came out to express his dissatisfaction out in the open. He had said, "The silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad".

A few weeks thereafter, BJP conducted a cabinet rejig and named Pashupati the Minister of Food Processing Industries, much to the displeasure of Chirag Paswan.