Chirag Paswan Sacked From LJP Party President Post After Uncle Paras' Mutiny; Left Nowhere

In a massive development in the Bihar political arena, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday was sacked from the post of National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The sacking of Chirag Paswan comes after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras led a mutiny against him along with the other party MPs. In fact, on Monday, five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.

The mutiny against Chirag Paswan began when his vision to participate in the Bihar Election as an independent party backfired. Now, with the deed done, inputs suggest that Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras will take over the Chair of the party's National President before June 20. As per the letter released by the LJP party, Chirag Paswan has been sacked from the party's National President post as he was holding multiple chairs at once. The letter also said that the decision to sack Chirag Paswan has been taken on the basis of LJP's own constitution.

Notably, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday evening recognised Pashupati Paras as the leader of the LJP in the House, a day after the five MPs informed Speaker Om Birla about their decision.

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats.

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. On Monday evening, the Lower House Secretariat formally approved these changes.

After the Lok Sabha Secretariat recognised Pashupati Paras as s the leader of the LJP in the House, the rebel Uncle lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader. "I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, the MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

He asserted that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders. Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and added that Paswan can remain in the organisation.

(Image Creditrs: @Lokjanshakti/Twitter/ANI)