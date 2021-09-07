Chirag Paswan Says Father's Bust At Official Residence Symbol Of Love; Denies Encroaching

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday rejected speculations that the party wanted his father Ram Vilas Paswan's New Delhi residence of more than three decades to remain under its control by establishing a bust of the Dalit stalwart. He said that the bust of his father at his residence is a symbol of the party's love.

"As of now, the government has permitted me to stay here. The bust is a symbol of the party's love for the late leader and will be shifted whenever an alternative arrangement is provided. The bust should never be seen as an attempt on my part to encroach the property," Chirag said.

The junior Paswan said that he would never support anything that is considered encroachment and affirmed that LJP plans to install Ram Vilas Paswan's bust or statues in all districts across India.

The Urban Development Ministry had initially issued a notice for vacating the residence soon after Paswan's death. However, after Chirag took the issue with senior officials, he was allowed to stay.

Ram Vilas Paswan, who was considered one of the prominent Dalit leaders, stayed at his Janpath residence for more than 32 years. The residence has now been allowed to Union Health Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Chirag Paswan plans mega event on father's death anniversary

On Tuesday, Paswan also said that he is planning to hold a mega event in Patna on September 12 to mark his father's first death anniversary. He also confirmed that he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and others for the event. Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last on October 8 last year.

The event comes at a time when Chirag is entangled in a sour feud with his uncle and Union Food Procession Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim the legacy of his father. He is also likely to hold an event on October 8.

Since senior Paswan's death, LJP has been divided into two factions- one led by Chirag and another by his uncle Pashupati Paras. Five of the six-party parliamentarians have joined hands with Paras. Paras was also given a ministerial position in the Modi government. Although Chirag has voiced infuriation over the BJP's move, he has so far remained silent about his future actions.

(With PTI inputs)