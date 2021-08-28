Chirag Paswan Seeks Probe Into Threat Calls To Uncle Pashupati Paras; Threatens Defamation

Chirag Paswan on Saturday demanded a 'fair investigation' over multiple threat calls received by his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras on his personal cellphone. It is pertinent to mention here that Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras are not in cordial terms, and are in fact locked in a power tussle for the Lok Janshakti Party's leadership for months now.

Chirag Paswan wants 'fair probe'

"The government should take the matter seriously and initiate action against the culprits on the basis of evidence, Chirag Paswan said in a statement to the media, underlining that the Pashupati Paras is his uncle and will remain so. "I used to consider him my guardian after the death of my father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan but he chose a different way from him," the now-ousted LJP chief added said in a statement.

Pashupati Paras indicates

Union Minister Pashupati Paras asserted to the media on Thursday that his 'political rivals' have been jolted by the 'huge public support' he got on his first visit to his constituency Hajipur in Bihar. Supporting his claim with incidents, the Union Minister said, "My cavalcade was shown black flags by a group of people allegedly hired by my rivals and they also threw Mobil oil at it". He added," I and my party leaders also received filthy abuses and threats on our mobile phones."

In this regard, Pashupati Paras also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "In my letter, I have urged them to investigate into the matter. I am a Union Minister, MP from Bihar, and LJP's part president. It is the duty of the administration to provide proper security to me from my political rivals," the Union Minister had said. Pashupati Paras is maybe referring to Chirag Paswan, and his team as 'political rivals'.

Well aware of that, Chirag said in his statement to the media on Saturday, "Get the investigation done. Bring out the call records. Whoever is connected in this should be arrested."He added, "If Chirag Paswan's name appears, then also you can. But if my name is not there, and you do not get any proof against me, then my legal team will also take action against you. I will claim defamation. Why wouldn’t I? You will accuse me falsely in such a case and then expect me not to do anything."

In June, Pashupati Paras, along with five other MPs, had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the month and handed over a letter to him seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and as the Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader. Accepting the letter, Om Birla had declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Since then, then Chirag Paswan has been at loggerheads with his uncle Pashupati Paras, and has often called his appointment 'unconstitutional'.