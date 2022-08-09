Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Kumar For Switching Sides Again; 'What's In It For People?'

Chirag Paswan, Leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), weighed in on the ongoing political situation in Bihar and questioned how this would benefit the people of the state. Earlier in the day, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a split from the alliance of the BJP and regroup with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan.

"Can anyone tell me whatever's happening, is Bihar's development the main intention behind it?", Paswan questioned. He also underscored that Nitish Kumar has changed three alliances in the last eight years, first from Mahagathbandhan to NDA in 2015 and vice-versa in 2017 and is now likely to get back with the RJD again. He accused Nitish Kumar of insulting the people after the 2015 elections as well as the 2020 elections by switching sides.

Paswan also opined that CM Nitish had the perfect opportunity to advance the development of Bihar during his alliance with the BJP starting in 2017, but he failed to capitalise on the opportunity for his personal ambitions. He also slammed Nitish Kumar for his ambitions to become the country's Prime Minister saying that the former is "not even a CM material".

Nitish Kumar has zero credibility left: Chirag Paswan

Further launching unsparing attacks on Nitish Kumar, Paswan said that the former Bihar CM has zero credibility left and predicted that the JDU will win zero seats in the next elections. He also demanded a President's rule in the state and a fresh mandate for the state. Paswan further questioned Nitish Kumar if he has any ideology of his own since he frequently changes sides.

He also predicted that Nitish Kumar will ruin the future of his new allies as he belongs to no one. Paswan then turned to the issue of unemployment and the problem of inflation, slamming the JD(U) for completely ignoring the people and their needs.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has resigned as the state's CM after he met with Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan at 4 pm today. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumar said, "'Today, our MPs, MLAs & elected representatives met & it was everyone's decision to leave NDA. I accepted this decision and resigned from the post of CM that I was holding in the NDA government in Bihar."

Image: ANI