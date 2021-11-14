Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday, November 13, attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over deaths reported in the state due to illicit liquor consumption. He further slammed the state's higher officials for being part of the racket. Paswan further urged the Chief Minister to answer why alcohol is being sold to the public.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan said, "He (Nitish Kumar) won't answer why alcohol is still available to the public in Bihar becuase higher officials of the states are part of the racket".

He added it is well established that Nitish Kumar runs his government through his officials.

'Nitish Kumar sits in his ivory tower...'

Stating that Bihar CM runs the government through an ivory tower, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar doesn't visit families of the victim and so he is unaware of the reality.

Paswan stated, "Nitish Kumar sits in his ivory tower where he does not get the correct information from his officials".

Explaining Lok Janshakti Party leaders' visit to Gopalganj and other areas to review the situation, Paswan said that his party leaders visited Gopalganj, Datia, and Muzzarfarpur where many people reportedly died due to the consumption of illicit liquor. He added that he visited the areas and met the families of the victims. "Every day someone or the other is dying because of this in Bihar which does come into the foray", he said.

Chirag Paswan informed that the law banning alcohol in Bihar was passed five years ago and still it has not been implemented properly in the state.

According to Bihar Police, a total of 49,900 cases have been reported in various districts of the state during the special raids conducted under the State Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act 2018. During the raids conducted from January 2021 to October 2021, a total of 38,72,645 litres of illicit liquor were recovered and confiscated in the state.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)