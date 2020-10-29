Chirag Paswan Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Jibe On PM Modi, Asks 'why Is Nitish Silent'

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign in Bihar, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has said that Rahul's actions are condemnable and CM Nitish Kumar's silence on the matter is shameful. Chirag Paswan was referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech on Wednesday wherein he had mentioned a controversial incident of burning PM's effigies in Punjab.

Chirag Paswan has been claiming that BJP and LJP will form a government together and CM Nitish Kumar will be jailed if he is found guilty in any of the scams. He has now asked, "Nitish Kumar is eager to share stage with PM Modi but doesn't utter a word against Rahul Gandhi, why?" He has also slammed the CM over the incident of firing in Munger. Paswan on Tuesday claimed that Nitish Kumar will tie-up with RJD after the elections.

बिहार की धरती पर राहुल गांधी जी ने प्रधानमंत्री जी के सम्बंध मे पंजाब में हुई निंदनीय घटना का उल्लेख किया और बिहार के मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी ख़ामोश है।प्रधानमंत्री के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने को बेताब रहते है मगर राहुल गांधी के इस घृणित बयान पर अपना मुँह नहीं खोलते है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 29, 2020

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

The first phase of assembly elections on 71 seats was held on October 28 and the voter turnout was 54.26 percent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

