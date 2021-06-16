Chirag Paswan Supporters Protest Outside Pashupati Paras' Residence For 'betraying' Nephew

In a major development, massive protests have broken out outside the residence of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Pashupati Kumar Paras who has taken over the LJP parliamentary party and was also the man behind the coup against Chirag Paswan.

Protesters were seen raising slogans, denouncing Pashupati Paras and the other five MPs for 'betraying' nephew Chirag Paswan, when he needed him the most. They are demanding that Chirag should be made the leader of the party of the Lok Sabha once again.

While speaking to Republic TV, one of the protesters said, "We are not demanding anything. We have come here to protest and to tell the people that Chirag is not alone, we all are there with him. The youth stands with Chirag Paswan. Whatever decision he takes, we will support him."

Lok Sabha Notifies Pashupati Paras As LJP's Leader

Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha, instead of the late Paswan's son and current LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Having the support of five LJP MPs in the lower house, Paras was notified as to the Lok Janshaskti party leader instead of Paswan’s son Chirag.

Five of the LJP's six MPs namely - Pashupati Paras, Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar, and Veena Devi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed him a written request for appointing Paras as their leader in place of Chirag Paswan. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification, listing Paras as the leader of LJP.

Paras on Monday had lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "Vikas Purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader. "I have not broken the party but saved it," he had said.