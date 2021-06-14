Chirag Paswan To Concede Ground Lost In LJP Mutiny If Uncle Paras Lets Him Be Party Chief

As Chirag Paswan has been victim of a mutiny by his own party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief has proposed a formula to his uncle Pashupati Paras, who with the support of all 5 MPs has been elected as the LGP's legislative chief, sources said on Monday. As per sources, Chirag Paswan has decided to drop the fight if he is allowed to continue as the LJP President while his uncle Pashupati Paras leads the party in the Parliament. This comes even as Paras denied Paswan a meeting, despite the younger leader having waited outside his residence for half an hour.

Earlier in the day, all 5 LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Pashupati Paras was elected as the party's legislative chief. Along with Paras, Mehboob Ali Kaisar was elected as deputy leader while Chandan Singh was chosen as party chief whip. All 5 MPs are set to meet the Election Commission on Monday to be recognised as LJP. The party has 6 MPs including Chirag Paswan.

Speaking to reporters, Paras said, "There are 6 MPs in our party. Since 6 months, 5 MPs appealed to me that I should save the party as its presence is shrinking. I have not split the party. I have saved the party so that Ram Vilas Paswan's soul can rest in peace. LJP will remain relevant in the country till I am alive". Denying speculation of the 5 MPs joining JD(U), he described Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a "good leader" and "Vikas Purush".

The MPs namely - Pashupati Paras, Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief, deserting the LJP scion. Sources report that the relations amongst party leaders turned sour in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same. Angered at the insult, Paras reportedly was seeking to settle scores with Chirag Paswan.

Chirag Paswan's anti-Nitish tirade

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan had declared that LJP won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at a party meet. Paswan maintained that his parting of ways with JD(U) had "nothing to do" with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, adding that Nitish Kumar harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains. Interestingly, Paswan was openly singing praises of PM Modi, touting himself as his 'Hanuman'. Snubbing Paswan, BJP reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate contesting in 121 seats while JD(U) contested in 115 seats and went on to win the polls as well.