Chirag Paswan To Go On Aashirwad Yatra Across Bihar; Demands Bharat Ratna For Late Father

Countering his uncle Pashupati Paras, LJP President Chirag Paswan on Sunday, announced that he will undertake 'Aashirwad yatra' around Bihar on July 5. Chairing the LJP national executive meeting, Paswan said that all his party members have instilled faith in his decision. Choosing Hajipur - his uncle's constituency, Paswan said that he will commence the yatra on his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's birthday - 5 July.

Chirag Paswan: "Will undertake Jan Ashirwaad yatra"

Speaking to reporters outside LJP headquarters in Delhi, Paswan said, "I am happy that all the members were present here. All the leaders have faith in me and all the decisions I shall take as the party leader. I need the blessing of Bihar's people and we shall begin the Ashirwaad yatra and visit every area of Bihar from 5th July. This fight is personal now and though too because it's my own people fighting with me. I shall smile and go through all of it, I shall smile and fight this battle".

Furthermore, he said that the party passed a resolution demanding a Bharat Ratna for Ram Vilas Paswan and install a big statue of the LJP founder in Bihar. Lamenting at being snubbed by his uncle, he said, "Nothing is in my hands. I even went to see my uncle and stood there for hours. I made every effort to speak to him. When that personal door was closed for me, it did hurt."

Most of the members were present at national executive meeting. The members condemned & opposed the use of party's symbol & name by expelled members. It has also been demanded to confer Bharat Ratna upon Ram Vilas Paswan & install a big statue of him in Bihar: Chirag Paswan, LJP pic.twitter.com/trjTuQceWS — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post', and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.