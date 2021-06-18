Chirag Paswan To Oppose Uncle's Claim Before EC Today; Convenes National Executive Meeting

In an important move, the Chirag Paswan camp will oppose the claim of Pashupati Kumar Paras on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission on Friday. While the leaders close to the younger brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan claimed that he was unanimously elected as the party chief, the Jamui MP claimed that only 9 out of the 75 National Executive members attended this meeting. Asserting that he continues to be the LJP president, Chirag Paswan added that the process was illegal as suspended members elected his uncle.

He also kept open the option of approaching the Supreme Court, acknowledging that it might be a long battle. Earlier in the day, Pashupati Kumar Paras left for Delhi to inform the EC about his appointment for ensuring formal recognition as the LJP president. In another key development, the Paswan faction has convened a meeting of the National Executive at 11.30 am on Sunday, June 20.

Split in LJP

LJP's decision to go solo in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls did not pay off as it managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. However, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the 32 constituencies as per the EC data, therefore, reducing the latter to a mere 43 seats. Thereafter, things went downhill for the party as Chirag Paswan was not accommodated in the Union Cabinet in his father's place. Earlier this year, LJP's only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MLC Nutan Singh jumped ship to JD(U).

More trouble lay in store for Paswan as Pashupati Kumar Paras and 4 other Lok Sabha MPs joined hands to remove him as the Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha. At about 8.30 pm on June 13, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj, Paras and Chandan Singh handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. While Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother was elected as the Lok Sabha party leader, Kaiser and Singh shall serve as the Deputy Leader and Chief Whip respectively. On Monday evening, the Lower House Secretariat formally approved these changes.

The rift intensified on Tuesday after the Paras camp removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post' and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Chirag Paswan to take all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, he wrote to Birla seeking a review of the decision to recognise his uncle as the LJP Lok Sabha leader citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval.