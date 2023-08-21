Chirag Paswan trains guns at CM Nitish Kumar over increasing crime cases in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president and Lok Sabha MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan on Sunday, August 20, launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and asked him to show "numbers" (crime cases registered) to the families who lost their close ones. The chief minister had said that number of crimes is reducing and crime incidents are under control in the state.

Stepping up the offensive against the Bihar chief minister, Paswan said, "He is talking about numbers. He should show these numbers to the family who lost their close ones." He asked, "Will these numbers rub their (family of the victims) tears?"

Emphasising that most crime cases do not even get registered, Paswan asked, "Does Nitish Kumar know how many cases are not registered here? If you got to file an FIR, your FIR doesn't get registered. Most cases of looting and dacoity aren't filed."

Talking to reporters, the Bihar chief minister earlier said, "The crime incidents are under control and the numbers of crimes are reducing. Look at the figures for crime incidents in Bihar it is much lower than the other states. They (BJP leaders) are unnecessarily creating hype around the crime rates of Bihar."

Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar?

Paswan stressed the number of crimes committed in the state's capital and asked whether it was 'jungle raj' or 'gunda raj.' "In Patna, 30 murders have taken place in one month. So imagine the state of other districts in the state. If you don't call this 'jungle raj' and 'gunda raj' then what will it be called?" he questioned.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had said that the national capital Delhi records the most number of crimes in comparison to the rest of the states in India. "According to the NCRB record, the crime is highest in Delhi be it murder, kidnapping, rape or loot. All this is happening in Delhi, where the PM, President lives. The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Home Ministry."

'Nitish busy with I.N.D.I.A alliance'

Taking a dig at the Bihar chief minister, the LJP president affirmed that instead of focusing on the state, Kumar is busy with the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai. "Today when the Chief Minister should be busy in controlling the law and order situation in Bihar, the Chief Minister is busy for Mumbai (next INDIA alliance meeting). He is probably busy packing. He is concerned about whether he will be made the convenor or not. He is not concerned about Bihar."