Chirag Paswan Writes To LS Speaker; Seeks Reinstatement As LJP Leader In Parliament

Amid the crisis in LJP, Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla calling the decision to announce Pashupati Paras as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha 'contrary to the constitution of his party.' The ousted LJP president cited Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party saying that it empowered a Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide a leader for the parliament.

"Announcing Pashupati Paras MP as a leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of a our party. It is to further to bring on record that the following members of Lok Sabha have already removed by the national executive members of a party in view of the above facts and submission it is requested to review the decision and to issue new circular in favour of Chirag Paswan MP as leader in Lok Sabha of Lok Jan Shakti party," the letter said.

Chirag Paswan ousted as LJP president

The development comes after LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras who was behind the coup against Chirag Paswan took over as the party's parliamentary leader. Paras, brother of the late LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha after he along with Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar, and Veena Devi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed him a written request.

Chirag Paswan who headed the LJP was removed from the post of LJP's National President after a meeting between five Lok Janshakti Party MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi. Facing an internal rebellion, Paswan himself sacked 5 MPs that include his uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj (Pashupati's son), Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, and Chandan Singh. Meanwhile, protests have allegedly broken out outside the residence of Paras denouncing him as the party leader and slamming him for 'betraying' nephew Chirag Paswan.