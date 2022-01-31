Chirag Paswan's LJP Faction To Fight Bihar MLC Elections Alone; 'not Part Of Any Alliance'

Ahead of the impending Bihar MLC polls, Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan ruled out any alliance and announced on Monday that the party will fight on 24 vacant legislative council seats alone.

"One thing is clear that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is not a part of any alliance in Bihar and on the lines of assembly elections 2020, we have decided that we will contest the Legislative Council elections alone. We will field our candidates on most of the seats, out of which many names we have finalised and announced soon after the notification of the election comes," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Paswan also took a dig at the ongoing internal feud in the ruling NDA government in Bihar and said, "As far as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 'Mahagathbandhan' are concerned, it is a fact that there is tension in both alliances." Post the seat-sharing announcement by the BJP & JDU for the forthcoming polls, Paswan questioned the absence of tickets to other NDA allies- VIP & HAM.

"It is surprising that the two important allies, which are a part of the government and NDA in the state, Jitan Ram Majhi and Mukesh Sahni have not been given a single seat. This raises big questions, but it is the

internal matter of NDA," he said.

Rift between NDA allies in Bihar

BJP had earlier announced that it will contest in 13 of the 24 Bihar legislative council seats in the upcoming MLC elections. Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad stated that parties will contest on seats as per their strength in Assembly. Besides, JDU will be fighting on the 11 seats. No seat was given by the ruling alliance to VIP & HAM.

This comes after VIP chief Mukesh Sahani threatened to pull from the ruling Nitish Kumar government if BJP contests on the Bochaha seat in the upcoming by-elections. The assembly seat under the Muzaffarpur district fell vacant after VIP MLA Musafir Paswan's demise. Sahani has also challenged the BJP to remove his 3 MLAs from the coalition if it dares.

Sahani has been miffed with the BJP for not allotting two cabinet posts to VIP and not giving him a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls. Stung by BJP MP Ajay Nishad's constant taunts against him. BJP's other ally Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) too has threatened to pull out from the coalition after its founder - Jitan Ram Manjhi - was insulted by some BJP MLAs over his 'anti-Brahmin' statements.