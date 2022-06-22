Chirag Paswan's LJP To Support NDA's Presidential Pick; 'backing Based On Her Merits'

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's outreach, Chirag Paswan has confirmed that his faction Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP) will support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate. Speaking to Republic TV, Chirag Paswan stated that although he did not consider himself a part of the ruling NDA, he had still decided to support Droupadi Murmu based on her merits.

It is important to mention that prior to this, Rajnath Singh had reached out to Chirag Paswan for his support in the Presidential election. Sources revealed that he told Paswan that the BJP still considers him to be a part of the NDA and that the Prime Minister had sought his support for the polls.

"Yesterday I received a call for support. They said Chirag Ji we still consider you a part of NDA. Till then channels had not played her name. So I got to know directly from Rajnath Singh Ji. He said PM was also part of the meeting and told him to call Chiraj Ji for the support," shared Paswan.

He added, "My issue is not what was asked of me, I am neither a part of NDA, UPA or Mahagatbhandhan. My priority is to rebuild my party from scratch. We are supporting Droupadi Murmu, not because of NDA, I would have supported her even if UPA nominated her. A woman of tribal background reached such heights. Looking at her work we have decided to back her."

NDA announces Droupadi Murmu as President pick

BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday announced the name of ex-Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. Stating that her name was picked from 20 names of presidential nominees, Nadda added that a decision was taken to select someone from East India, specifically a tribal and a woman. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president and the second woman President of India if she wins the poll.

Meanwhile, after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out, the Opposition announced BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to partake in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.