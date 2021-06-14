Chirag Paswan's Uncle Pashupati Paras Elected Legislative Chief; LJP Scion Refused Meeting

In a massive setback to LJP president Chirag Paswan, his uncle - Pashupati Paras has been elected as LJP legislative chief on Monday, after all 5 MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Along with Paras, Mehboob Ali Kaisar has been elected as deputy leader while Chandan Singh has been chosen as party chief whip. All 5 MPs are set to meet the Election Commission on Monday to be recognised as LJP. The party has 6 MPs including Chirag Paswan.

Chirag Paswan denied meeting with uncle as MPs desert him

Speaking to reporters, Paras said, "There are 6 MPs in our party. Since 6 months, 5 MPs appealed to me that I should save the party as its presence is shrinking. I have not split the party. I have saved the party so that Ram Vilas Paswan's soul can rest in peace. LJP will remain relevant in the country till I am alive". Denying speculation of the 5 MPs joining JD(U), he described Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a "good leader" and "Vikas Purush".

After Paras' press conference, Chirag Paswan was seen rushing to his uncle's house, but was made to wait outside his residence for half an hour. On being allowed to proceed inside on foot, Chirag discovered that Paras along with other MPs had gone to Parliament to meet the Speaker. He later left empty-handed, without meeting any MP.

Split in LJP

The MPs namely - Pashupati Paras, Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief, deserting the LJP scion. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same. Angered at the insult, Paras reportedly was seeking to settle scores with Chirag Paswan.

Chirag Paswan's anti-Nitish tirade

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan had declared that LJP won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at a party meet. Paswan maintained that his parting of ways with JD(U) had "nothing to do" with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, adding that Kumar harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains. Interestingly, Paswan was openly singing praises of PM Modi, touting himself as his 'Hanuman'. Snubbing Paswan, BJP reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate contesting in 121 seats while JD(U) contested in 115 seats.

Ultimately, Chirag's gamble paid off. While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 seats, reducing JD(U)'s seat tally. In 2021, his lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh joined JD(U) and his lone MLC Nutan Singh joined BJP. The NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP emerging with an edge over the JDU. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, while BJP bettered its tally winning 74 seats.