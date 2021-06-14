Chirag Paswan's Uncle Regrets LJP's NDA Exit In Bihar; Lauds CM Nitish Kumar Post 'split'

After 5 LJP MPs decided to oust party president Chirag Paswan as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha; his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras denied the notion of a split. Addressing the media on Monday, the LJP MP mentioned that he was merely "saving" the party so that the soul of his older brother Ram Vilas Paswan can rest in peace. Mentioning that LJP was functioning very well as long as the Union Minister was at the helm of affairs, he alleged that Chirag Paswan had severed ties with NDA ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls against the wishes of 99% of the party workers.

According to him, this was the reason for the weakening of NDA and the virtual extinction of the party. Appealing to all leaders who left LJP to rejoin the party, he maintained that no one had any personal problem with Chirag Paswan's role in the party. When asked about the possibility of taking over the reins of the party, Paras stated that he was first looking forward to becoming the LJP Parliamentary Party leader. While denying speculation of the 5 MPs joining JD(U), he described Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as a "good leader" and "Vikas Purush".

LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras remarked, "The party was functioning very well. There was no grievance whatsoever. It is my misfortune that both my elder and younger brother passed away. I felt alone. 99% of the party's workers, parliamentarians and legislators desired that we should be a part of the NDA in 2014 and we should continue to be a part of the coalition for the Assembly polls too."

"There are 6 MPs in our party. Since 6 months, 5 MPs appealed to me that I should save the party as its presence is shrinking. I have not split the party. I have saved the party so that Ram Vilas Paswan's soul can rest in peace. LJP will remain relevant in the country till I am alive," he added. Revealing that the parliamentarians had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 8.30 pm on Sunday, he said that they were awaiting an official order.

No. This is 100% wrong. LJP is our party, the organisation is strong in Bihar. I was with NDA and I will continue to be a part of the alliance: LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras when asked if he met JD(U) leaders pic.twitter.com/Yn6GY4i5Bl — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Chirag Paswan's tussle with Nitish Kumar

An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). During the election campaign, Chirag Paswan repeatedly asserted that LJP and BJP will form the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for PM Modi, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. This set the rumour mills abuzz about BJP's alleged tacit understanding with LJP to marginalise JD(U) within the alliance.

Ultimately, the Bihar polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43 and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark.

While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, a closer look at its performance suggests that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party. As per the EC data, LJP secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in the aforesaid 32 constituencies. This essentially implies that JD(U)'s chances of potentially winning these seats would have increased manifold if LJP remained a part of the NDA alliance in Bihar. Earlier this year, LJP's only MLA Raj Kumar Singh and MLC Nutan Singh jumped ship to JD(U).