Chirag Pawan Clears Air On Uncle Pashupati's Claim On Hajipur Seat, 'NDA Will Decide'

After Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras staked a claim on late Ram Vilas Paswan's Hajipur constituency in the upcoming 2024 general polls, his nephew Chirag Paswan stated that the seat would be finalised after talks within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Both Pashupati Kumar Paras and National Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan have locked horns over the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

While remarking on reports of a tussle between him and his uncle over the Hajipur seat, Chirag Paswan said, "If any of the allies (under NDA) have any issue or concern, they should first talk within the alliance. That is the right place and forum. The media will not give you a seat. The camera and mic won’t give you a seat. The seat will be decided within the alliance.”

He added that the BJP has an alliance with other parties as well and discussion with all of them for seat fixation is important. Chirag Paswan joined the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on July 17. “Before joining the NDA, a lot of my worries were presented as conditions which are not true. It is a big decision to form an alliance as it decides the course of the party," he said.

"BJP has an alliance with other parties, not just mine, therefore a discussion with them is important. Once everyone is on the same page every piece of information about the number of seats and selection of seats will be given in a press conference," he added.

Tussle over Hajipur seat

Significantly, Chirag Paswan's father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Hajipur constituency between 2014 and 2019. He was also a Cabinet Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, holding the office of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Since 2014, Chirag Paswan has been serving as an MP for the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. While his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur seat in 2019. It's currently the main point of tussle between the uncle-nephew duo, as Pashupati Paras has clarified that it's his 'right' to contest from the Hajipur seat.