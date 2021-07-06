Chirag Warns Against Pashupati Paras' Induction On LJP's Quota; Says 'will Move To Court'

Amid the buzz of the Central government's cabinet rejig, there has once again begun a war of words within the Lok Janshakti Party party. Now ousted chief of the party, Chirag Paswan has claimed that he would approach the court if his uncle, and now the chief of the party Pashupati Paras gets a place in the Union of Ministers on the party quota. He asserted that Paras' party membership, along with the membership of the other four MPS were taken away, and if it at all he is to be inducted, it should not be in the party's quota but independently.

"With all my heart, I wish that the dream of Pashupati Paras comes true," said Chirag Paswan.

Pointing out that in the past few days his uncle, and now official chief of the party has taken a few shocking steps, like 'breaking apart the family', and 'going against' the founder Ram Vilas Paswan soon after his death, he added, "When he has done so much for the post, I wish for him to get it."

Having said that, he made it clear that he would not let him get the cabinet position on LJP's quote. "He, along with the other MLAs have been ousted from the party, and there's no way I am going to let him get the cabinet position on our quota." He further said that he has written to PM Modi in this regard, and asserted that he was free to elect Paras to the cabinet as it was his choice, but as an independent and not as a party of his party. "I will approach the court if this happens", he concluded.

Making him (Pashupati Paras) a Union Min on LJP quota isn't possible as party's executive board expelled him. I informed PM through letter. If he's appointed min as MP of my party I'll go to court. No problem if he's appointed minister as independent MP or from JDU: Chirag Paswan pic.twitter.com/NSqmY39sMH — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

On July 5, Chirag kicked off the 'Aashirvad Yatra' across Bihar. Lamenting the fallout with his uncle and cousins during the yatra, Paswan said that he was 'a lion's son who was not afraid to fight'.

Paswan family feud

5 LJP MPs namely Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras, cousin Prince Raj Paswan Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar, and Veena Devi voted for Paras as their legislative chief in Lok Sabha, deserting the LJP scion. With the Lok Sabha speaker formally notifying Paras, Kaiser, and Singh as the Leader, Deputy Leader, and Chief Whip respectively, Chirag sought a review of this decision citing that the Central Parliamentary Board of the party had not accorded its approval. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar's govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same.

Going a step further, Paras removed Chirag Paswan from the LJP president's position citing the principle of 'One Man, One Post' and appointed Surajbhan Singh as the working president until a new chief is elected. In response, the LJP national executive committee "unanimously" decided to sack the 5 rebel MPs from the party and authorized Paswan to make all decisions for the upcoming Assembly polls. Moreover, LJP opposed Paras's claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission.