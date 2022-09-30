Amid the tall claim that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will remain 'neutral' in the Congress president election, their own party leader exposed this fallacy. Taking to Twitter on Friday, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja made it clear that Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is the choice of the Gandhis for the party's top post. This implies that Kharge will have a decisive edge over Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi who also filed their nomination.

The implicit support for Kharge was reflected in the fact that a number of senior Congress leaders such as Salman Khurshid, AK Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh and Tariq Anwar became his proposers. Moreover, he also secured the support of G23 leaders such as Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan. While the election will take place on October 17, the counting of votes shall be held on October 19.

Total 30 Congress leaders have proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the election of the president of the Indian National Congress pic.twitter.com/1M65uYhjWc — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Congress president election

While Sonia Gandhi was at the helm of affairs of Congress for 19 years which witnessed the United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi replaced her in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, he announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge of the party in August 2019.

Though many Congress state units passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the party's top post, he refused to contest this time. Subsequently, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced his decision to fight the poll. Though he emerged as the favourite for the party's top post because he is a loyalist of the Gandhi family, he made a U-turn following his inability to prevent a majority of the Rajasthan MLAs from boycotting a CLP meeting. While Digvijaya Singh was perceived as the choice of the top brass after he collected the nomination forms on Thursday, he backed out earlier this morning after the Gandhis preferred Kharge.