Chouhan Slams Cong For Calling BJP 'anti-farmers', Says 'you Placed Burden Of Interests'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the Congress party for rallying over the Farm Laws blaming them for the 'burden of Interest' that was slapped on to the agrarian community during their term.

"Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath who call us 'anti farmers', you placed the burden of Interest on the heads of farmers. We, the BJP Government, will remove this burden from their heads. You - the ones who betray farmers at every step - are talking about them," said Chouhan during a rally in Ujjain.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan added that an amount of Rs 1,600 crores will be credited to the accounts of the farmers whose crops had been damaged. "As part of the relief package, on December 18 an additional amount of Rs 1,600 crores will be added to the accounts of farmers whose crops were damaged. After this, another Rs 1,600 crores will be added," he said.

PM assures farmers over agrarian laws

Meanwhile, attempting to ally fears over the agrarian laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday refuted the charges by the Opposition on the land of farmers being snatched away under the new agricultural laws. "The recent farm reforms have been demanded for ages. Many farmers’ unions would demand that there should be a provision to sell grain anywhere," he said.

"When the nation has taken this historic step, these very people are engaged in misleading the farmers. I want to again tell my farmer brothers and sisters that the Centre is ready to address their concerns 24/7. The welfare of the farmers has been one of our topmost priorities since day 1," he added.

The farmers’ protest which have intensified over the past few days has spread across the Delhi-NCR, and borders that the UT shares with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Alongside this, several farm unions such as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have also extended their support to the laws amid the nationwide stir.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing in the backdrop of the farmers' agitation. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively.

