Church Has No Aversion Towards BJP: Kerala Bishop Voices Support For BJP, Stirs Row

Arch Bishop of the Roman Catholic church in Thalassery, Mar Joseph Pamplani made a statement on Sunday, March 19, backing the BJP, which has now stoked controversy in Kerala politics. While addressing a meeting of the Catholic farmers’ conference in north Kerala, the Bishop stated that believers of the Church will help the ruling party in the Centre to elect its first MP in Kerala if the prices of natural rubber are raised.

He went on to mention that there is no point in keeping the country's ruling party away from the church. He said, “The church has no aversion or untouchable attitude towards the BJP as it's the ruling party of the country. If the BJP agrees to address the framers’ problems, we are ready to vote for BJP,” he said.

The demand that has been tabled by the Bishop is to hike the price of natural rubber to Rs 300 per Kg. According to reports, the natural rubber is currently priced at nearly Rs 150. "If the Central government helps in raising the natural rubber price, we are ready to help the BJP in electing its first MP in Kerala," he said.

He added, "Is there any boundation that we can't hold dialogue with the BJP? We normally won’t support any political party but at the same time, BJP is not untouchable for us. Be it the union or state government we will stand with those who support farmers." He went on to mention that the low price of natural rubber and recurring animal incursions have made their life difficult.

BJP Welcomes, Oppn criticises Bishop's remark

While the saffron party has welcomed the comments made by the Bishop, the CPI(M) and Congress have criticised the remarks. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, "It's a welcome statement from the Bishop. I was there in December last year where I met with a lot of students and localities."

'It's very clear that the Prime Minister has always stood for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaash.' The community leaders must stand up and explain to their community members that PM Modi is relentlessly working for the betterment of all Indians, regardless of religion and where they come from," he added.

Meanwhile, criticising the Bishop's comment, Minister for Local Self Government in Kerala, M B Rajesh, asked, "How can the church support protagonists of Hindu rastra?" AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, said, "Hope the Bishop had forgotten about the attack against church and priests in north Indian states. We have no idea in which context he made such a statement."