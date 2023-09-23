CID Begins Interrogation Of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Rajamahendravaram Jail

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday (September 23) began questioning former chief minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada on Friday granted two days' police custody of the 73-year-old Naidu to the CID for further interrogation. The court directed the CID to permit Naidu's counsel to be present within a visible distance during his custody without interference.

The court permitted questioning from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days (September 23 and 24). The court further allowed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer, and two official mediators, to participate in the interrogation.

The court also permitted the assistance of a team of lawyers for Naidu during the interrogation at reasonable intervals of five minutes after every hour of questioning.

It has allowed questioning of Naidu in the jail premises itself considering the paucity of time, health, and age of the former chief minister, helping him avoid the nearly 200 km-long journey from Rajamahendravaram central prison to the CID office in Mangalagiri.

Also, the CID has been allowed to videograph the entire examination of Naidu but maintain confidentiality under a sealed cover.

Further, all necessary amenities shall be provided to Naidu, such as medical aid and others, including a lunch break of one hour from 1 to 2 pm.

After the completion of police custody, the court directed the CID to produce Naidu virtually before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Skill Development Corporation scam

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

According to the investigating agency, out of the total amount of Rs 371 crore, Rs 241 crore was further syphoned off to various private entities. The entire scam happened with the 90-10 funding formula between the state government and the alleged company. The money was allegedly disbursed through a nomination process, bypassing the standard procedures. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also taken the matter into consideration.

(with agency inputs)